Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir have found a way to make paradise even sweeter.

After they were spotted kissing earlier this month, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, August 8, as both stars posted to Instagram about their romance.

Brooks' post included a photo of himself walking toward the 28-year-old Icelandic CrossFit athlete alongside the pool during their stay at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii.

"I'll start walking your way, you start walking mine," Brooks wrote, quoting from the 1991 country hit "Meet in the Middle" by Diamond Rio. The 38-year-old retired NHL player tagged Katrín in the caption.

For her part, Katrín shared a photo around the same time that showed the lovebirds both using straws to drink from coconuts in Hawaii. "Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine," she wrote, tagging Brooks and adding coconut and heart emojis.