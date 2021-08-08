Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

Watch : Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

A beauty makeover worthy of an award!

Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation.

After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy."

However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section.

"It's the braids for me sis," one user wrote, to which another responded, "Love the hair."

Someone else added, "You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone."

The gymnast originally debuted her braided hairstyle on Friday, Aug. 6 after she reunited with her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.