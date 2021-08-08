Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram After Bachelor Exit to Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

Chris Harrison's journey as The Bachelor host may be over, but he has his own love story without the franchise.

The former Bachelor Nation host, who exited the long-running series in June following his controversial comments, broke his social media silence to celebrate his 3-year anniversary with girlfriend Lauren Zima.

"Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman," he captioned his Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 7. "I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace...your love."

He then joked, "The only woman that can remain chic as s--t while doing a Voldemort impersonation."

"I love you LZ Happy anniversary!" the 50-year-old star concluded. "Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us."

Additionally, he posted a series of images that captured sweet moments of him and Lauren enjoying a beach day, hanging out on a boat, relaxing at home and on a romantic stroll in the sand.

Chris wasn't the only one to mark the special occasion. His journalist girlfriend also celebrated their relationship milestone on her own Instagram page.