Trevor Moore, The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41

The world is mourning the loss of comedian Trevor Moore, who died at age 41 on Friday, Aug. 6.
"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son," Moore's wife Aimee Carlson said in a statement to Variety. "He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world."
She continued, "We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."
Moore was most widely known for his work on the IFC sketch comedy show, The Whitest Kids U' Know, which ran from 2007 to 2011. His co-creators from the show, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, also released a statement mourning the loss of their friend.
"Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK," Cregger and Brown expressed, per Variety.
"He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable," they continued. "We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them."
More recently, Moore created, wrote, produced and composed on Disney Channel's Just Roll with It, a choose-your-own-adventure-like show about a family in Akron, Ohio on the children's network from 2019 to 2021. He also created Comedy Central's Trevor Moore Talk Show, which aired during the same time period as well.
Comedy Central also released a statement about Moore's death, saying on Twitter: "Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly."