Ariana Grande Celebrates Dalton Gomez's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," Ariana Grande expressed about Dalton Gomez on his 26th birthday . "I love you infinitely."

Ariana Grande is enjoying that married life!

The 28-year-old pop star, who married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in May, celebrated her husband's 26th birthday with a sweet shout-out and never-before-seen photo of their intimate wedding.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 7, the musician first posted a candid image of her and the birthday boy adorably sitting in a pair of giant Dutch wooden clogs from their recent getaway in Amsterdam.

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," her message read. "I love you infinitely."

In a separate post, Ariana uploaded a black-and-white selfie of her and Dalton sharing a passionate kiss on their wedding day. Making their snapshot even cuter? One of the singer's dogs was sandwiched between them as they packed on the PDA.

The Positions singer's newly released snapshot of their big day comes just three months after she and Dalton tied the knot at their Montecito, Calif. home.

At the time, Ariana surprised her millions of fans after she announced her new Mrs. title on Instagram.

Naturally, the "Thank U, Next" musician spilled the tea on her wedding with glamour shots of her elegant Vera Wang bridal gown and romantic portraits of her and the groom.

Instagram

"There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy," a source previously told E! News, with another insider adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

A third source noted, "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the swoon-worthy pics from the star's wedding, including the new image she posted of their big day!

Stefan Kohli
They Do!

On May 26, 2021, Ariana Grande surprised fans when she posted several photos from her private wedding to Dalton Gomez on Instagram

Stefan Kohli
Home Sweet Home

The wedding ceremony took place on May 15, 2021 at Ariana's estate in Montecito, Calif. 

Stefan Kohli
The Big Reveal

Vogue was the first to reveal that Vera Wang designed Ariana's custom gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure and plunging back. 

Stefan Kohli
Style Star

Ariana's wedding day look was styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell.

Stefan Kohli
Small & Sweet

Less than 20 close friends and family gathered to watch the couple say "I do" at the private wedding. 

Stefan Kohli
Family Affair

According to Vogue, Ariana's father, Ed Butera, gave her away. 

Stefan Kohli
Picture Perfect

It's safe to say Ariana's wedding day look was a dream come true. 

Stefan Kohli
Handsome Fella

Dalton was more than happy to exchange sneakers for wedding dress shoes. 

Stefan Kohli
Modern Gentleman

For the big day, Dalton wore a black and white suit designed by Tom Ford. 

Stefan Kohli
Bride's Best Friend

Ariana's rescue dog, Toulouse, had a front-row seat to all of the wedding day festivities.

Stefan Kohli
Inspiration

According to Vogue, Ariana's style was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face

Stefan Kohli
Bling Bling

Jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwarz designed pearl and diamond earrings for the singer. 

Stefan Kohli
Glam Squad

Ariana's polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu. As for her natural makeup, Ash Kohlm deserves all the credit. 

Stefan Kohli
Two Paws Up

Tales were wagging after Ariana married the man of her dreams. 

Stefan Kohli
Light Show

Ariana and Dalton said "I do" in a room glowing with candles. What came next were some spectacular photos. 

Stefan Kohli
Let's Eat

After the wedding, guests sat down at a dinner table covered with lush greenery. 

Stefan Kohli
She's Married

In the end, Ariana lived happily ever after. The end! 

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

To celebrate Dalton's 26th birthday on Aug. 7, Ariana shared this never-before-seen photo of their wedding day.

