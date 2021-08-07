Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Springsteen Makes an Olympic Comeback and Wins Her First Medal

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen has officially rocked her first Olympics and will bring home a shiny silver medal.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, she and her U.S. equestrian jumping teammates came in second place at the team show jumping final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Sweden took home the gold.

The 29-year-old first-time Olympian, who rode her Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, was all smiles as she posed for a selfie with her teammates after the event. And her rocker dad and mom Patti Scialfa were arguably even more excited.

"I FaceTimed them really quickly," Jessica said after the medal ceremony, according to The Daily Mail. "They were all screaming and I don't think we understood a word anyone was saying. I just saw them in their Team USA gear. I couldn't make any of it out but I know they were all excited."