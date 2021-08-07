Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito With One of Her Most Daring Looks at Ex Kanye West's Donda Event

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids

Kim Kardashian supported ex Kanye West at his Donda album listening party while barely showing her face.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought their kids to the event at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 5. For the special occasion, the SKIMS founder covered up entirely in an all-black, head-to-toe, skintight Balenciaga outfit that included a bodysuit with a ski mask-like attachment, mimicking the rapper's own eclectic concert style. Kim shared photos of herself and the children backstage in her outfit on her Instagram page early Saturday, Aug. 7, while singer Monica shared a pic of herself with Kim without her mask.

In her Instagram post, Kim also shared a photo of herself carrying her and Kanye's daughter Chicago West, 2, who rocked a black T-shirt and matching pants, while walking in front of their eldest daughter North West, 7, as she walked hand-in-hand with two friends, all of whom were wearing full black outfits. Another image showed Kanye, sporting a bulletproof vest with "Donda" written on it over a tight black top, with son Saint West, 5, as the boy watched his big sister do a handstand.