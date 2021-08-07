Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito With One of Her Most Daring Looks at Ex Kanye West's Donda Event

Kim Kardashian supported ex Kanye West at his Donda album listening party while barely showing her face.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought their kids to the event at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 5. For the special occasion, the SKIMS founder covered up entirely in an all-black, head-to-toe, skintight Balenciaga outfit that included a bodysuit with a ski mask-like attachment, mimicking the rapper's own eclectic concert style. Kim shared photos of herself and the children backstage in her outfit on her Instagram page early Saturday, Aug. 7, while singer Monica shared a pic of herself with Kim without her mask.
In her Instagram post, Kim also shared a photo of herself carrying her and Kanye's daughter Chicago West, 2, who rocked a black T-shirt and matching pants, while walking in front of their eldest daughter North West, 7, as she walked hand-in-hand with two friends, all of whom were wearing full black outfits. Another image showed Kanye, sporting a bulletproof vest with "Donda" written on it over a tight black top, with son Saint West, 5, as the boy watched his big sister do a handstand.
Despite their split, Kim has supported Kanye and his career. In July, she, her and Kanye's four children and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended his first listening party for Donda, also held in the Georgia capital.
"Kanye invited the family to come out to Atlanta again and they wanted to go and show their support," a source close to Kim recently told E! News, adding that the former couple have reached a pinnacle of "true friendship" over the past few months and "have been communicating more and more."
Kim, who filed for divorce from the Yeezy fashion designer in February after six years of marriage, "wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen." The source added, "It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents."
About 40,000 fans packed the stadium to watch Kanye perform at the listening party for Donda, his 10th studio album, named after his late mother. The rapper has actually been living inside the venue over the past couple of weeks while putting the finishing touches on his record, which contains songs with lyrics that appear to reference Kim and their breakup.
At the show, which was part of a collaboration with Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, Kanye also wore a black spiked Balenciaga jacket over his top and bulletproof vest. During the event, 5,000 dancers, some also wearing bulletproof vests, encircled the rapper, The New York Times reported. A miles-high light circling the stage beamed from its center. To Kanye, it represented the protection he feels from his mother, who died in 2007, the newspaper said. At the end of the show, he ascended high above the stadium before being brought back down.