Stillwater Director Says Amanda Knox's Comments Seem "Very Removed" From Actual Film

Stillwater director and co-writer Tom McCarthy has made it abundantly clear that in no way, shape or form is the film based on Amanda Knox's experience with the Italian judicial system.

In an interview with Variety, published on Friday, Aug. 6, McCarthy reiterated Stillwater was inspired by a number of different stories, and was by no means solely about Knox's wrongful conviction in the murder of Meredith Kercher. As he put it, "It does take from aspects of true life events, like many films, but Stillwater is about Bill Baker's journey, his relationship with his estranged daughter Allison and a French woman and her young daughter he meets along the way."

The director also said, "I deeply empathize with Amanda and what she went through. She was rightfully found innocent and acquitted in the Meredith Kercher case. She has platforms to speak her truth and engage with the media and she is exercising her absolute right to do so."