The Best Face Masks to Wear While Working Out

With new mask-wearing mandates going into effect across the country, it's time to stock up on face masks once again!
If your gym or studio is requesting that you wear a mask for the duration of your workout, you might want to get a mask that allows for more breathability. After almost passing out during a grueling fitness class, we took it upon ourselves to find the best masks to wear while working out.
Below, we rounded up the masks that have reviewers singing their praises!
Everyday Non Medical Face Masks (5-Pack)
With soft knit ear loops and breathable fabric, you won't have to continually pause your workout to readjust your mask. Even better, Athleta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to major healthcare organizations.
Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask
Loved by celebs like Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, evolvetogether's masks are super breathable and lightweight yet they offer four layers of protection. Plus, they're disposable! Just keep a pack in your gym bag and you're good to go!
Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter
This neck gaiter is a safe alternative to traditional face masks. Not to mention, it "cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature in under 30 seconds." Perfect for workouts that get extra sweaty!
Catalina Blue Face Mask
Made and designed in Los Angeles, this mask offers a comfortable yet secure fit in addition to multiple layers of breathable fabric. The best part? It transforms into a bracelet, neckband and headband.
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask (3-Pack)
If Lululemon's face masks are anything like their leggings or other activewear products, we trust them. Plus, each mask is made with sweat-wicking material.
Under Armour SportsMask Featherweight
Available in sizes XS-XXL, Under Armour used their high-performance UA materials to make masks, and athletes approve! Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining and ear loops gives off a cool-to-the-touch feel, plus each mask has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.
Livinguard-Fitness Mask
Not only will this single-layer mask stay in place during your workout, but it's made with ultra-breathable lyocell microfibers.
