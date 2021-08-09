2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Face Masks to Wear While Working Out

Stay safe and comfortable while getting your sweat on!

By Emily Spain Aug 09, 2021 11:00 AM
E-Comm: Best Face Masks to Work Out InRainStar via Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

With new mask-wearing mandates going into effect across the country, it's time to stock up on face masks once again!

If your gym or studio is requesting that you wear a mask for the duration of your workout, you might want to get a mask that allows for more breathability. After almost passing out during a grueling fitness class, we took it upon ourselves to find the best masks to wear while working out.

Below, we rounded up the masks that have reviewers singing their praises!

10 Things to Fix Face Mask Problems

Everyday Non Medical Face Masks (5-Pack)

With soft knit ear loops and breathable fabric, you won't have to continually pause your workout to readjust your mask. Even better, Athleta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to major healthcare organizations.

$15
Athleta

Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask

Loved by celebs like Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, evolvetogether's masks are super breathable and lightweight yet they offer four layers of protection. Plus, they're disposable! Just keep a pack in your gym bag and you're good to go!

$9/7 Masks
evolvetogether

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter

This neck gaiter is a safe alternative to traditional face masks. Not to mention, it "cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature in under 30 seconds." Perfect for workouts that get extra sweaty!

$20
$15
Amazon

Catalina Blue Face Mask

Made and designed in Los Angeles, this mask offers a comfortable yet secure fit in addition to multiple layers of breathable fabric. The best part? It transforms into a bracelet, neckband and headband.

$29
$25
WiseGuise

Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask (3-Pack)

If Lululemon's face masks are anything like their leggings or other activewear products, we trust them. Plus, each mask is made with sweat-wicking material.

$38
Lululemon

Under Armour SportsMask Featherweight

Available in sizes XS-XXL, Under Armour used their high-performance UA materials to make masks, and athletes approve! Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining and ear loops gives off a cool-to-the-touch feel, plus each mask has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.

$25
Under Armour

Livinguard-Fitness Mask

Not only will this single-layer mask stay in place during your workout, but it's made with ultra-breathable lyocell microfibers.

$18
Amazon

Ready for more pandemic must-haves? Check out these face mask chains.

