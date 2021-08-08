Fix Up Your Home With Joanna Gaines' Fall Hearth & Hand Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whenever our space needs a refresh we look to Joanna Gaines!
The Fixer Upper star is truly the ultimate resource for making any house a home. While we wish she could come over and work her magic on our space, her Target collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, is the next best thing. And today, the fall collection dropped!
From cozy throw blankets and ceramic kitchenware to furniture and entertaining essentials, Hearth & Hand's latest drop is making us excited for sweater weather. In addition to the collection being affordable, we love how the pieces compliment various aesthetics.
While it's hard to pick favorites, we rounded up 10 pieces that we think you'll like, too. Scroll below to check out our picks!
Large 85oz Glazed Stoneware Pitcher
Perfect for entertaining or showcasing a bouquet of flowers, this pitcher will look so chic on your dining table.
Broken Stripes Knotted Fringe Throw Blanket Black/Cream
Add texture to your space with this cozy throw blanket.
Stoneware & Glass Covered Cake Stand
Although you don't have to ask us twice for a slice of cake, this cake stand will make any cake or dessert look even more enticing.
Find Beauty & Find Rest 10oz Stackable Stoneware Mug Set
Your morning cup of coffee just got a lot cuter! These dishwasher- and microwave-safe mugs will come in handy when you have guests spend the night.
Library Bookshelves Jigsaw Puzzle 950pc
Get the whole family in on the fun with this 950-piece jigsaw puzzle.
Puzzle Accessory Board - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
If you get the puzzle, you have to get this convenient puzzle board to keep your pieces organized. Plus, it allows you to move the puzzle while it's in progress.
Wood & Cane Transitional Writing Desk - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Revamp your home office with this wood and cane desk. We can't believe it's only $180!
Stoneware Exposed Rim Dessert Plate Cinnamon - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
If your go-to set of plates is looking dated, stock up on these sleek plates.
Matte Stoneware Paddle Serve Board Gray - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Up your charcuterie board game with this chic paddle serving board!
Round Wood Pedestal Accent Table - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
The perfect side table does exist!
Wood Burning Steel Fire Pit Black - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
This fire pit is a sure way to up the cozy factor of your outdoor space.
