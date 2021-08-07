Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Death of Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes

Police have arrested an individual in connection to the death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes.
On Friday, Aug. 5, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that they took a 26-year-old male into custody amid an ongoing investigation. The spokesperson stated he was "arrested and charged within the confines on the 20th precinct on Thursday, August 6."
The individual is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. He appeared for his arraignment on Friday, Aug. 6 and remains in police custody.
Banes was struck by a motorized scooter or motorcycle as she was walking across the street to visit her alma mater, the Julliard School, on June 4. The 65-year-old actress was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with authorities reporting she was found on the pavement with severe head trauma.
More than a week later, her manager, David Williams, told NBC News that she had died. "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," Williams said in a statement. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."
At the time of her death, Banes was starring in the play The Niceties. Prior to her role onstage, she starred in the 1988 Tom Cruise vehicle Cocktails, in addition to Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike's Gone Girl, which was directed by David Fincher.
Banes also starred in Seth MacFarlane's comedy series The Orville as Speria Balask. Following her death, the writer tweeted, "Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss."