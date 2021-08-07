2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Following the news that Stranger Things would return next year, we compiled a list of everything we know about the highly-anticipated fourth season.

In the wise words of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), "Friends don't lie." Although we haven't been outright lied to by Netflix, we did think season four of Stranger Things would arrive prior to 2022.

And it seems we aren't the only ones desperately counting down the days for the Duffer Brothers-created series to return. Case in point: One social media user, named Xavier, quipped that he could have the new season done by next week.

In response to this, Stranger Things star David Harbour joked on Instagram, "Ya boy Jim gonna bring the HEAT to 2022…(sorry, sorry). Go check out the sneak peek on every cast member's Instagram. Psyched to work with Xavier who is directing all episodes of season 5!"

Unfortunately for Harbour, some fans thought this was the actor confirming a fifth season of the show. He later clarified, "I can't believe I have to do this, but in the age of internet click bait nonsense…the season 5 reference is a joke referring to a comment made on @netflix page about how long the show takes to film that I thought was funny. "

Why Stranger Things 3 Is the Best Season Yet

As he continued, Harbour confirmed that most of season four had been filmed, adding, "I personally have no knowledge of a fifth season, nor do I know if Netflix has made any decisions regarding further seasons of the show."

While we're hoping that season five eventually gets confirmed, we're currently piecing together what we can expect out of season four.

Netflix

So, if you're like us and eager for any details about Stranger Things, scroll through the images below.

Netflix
Heading Out of Hawkins

Stranger Things was renewed for season four in September 2019. And, thanks to a captivating teaser on Twitter, it was clear that the new season would venture outside the Indiana town. The caption read: "we're not in hawkins anymore."

Warner Bros.
You've Got...Stranger Things

All the way back in October 2019, the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account introduced Video Store Fridays, a list of movies which, according to the post, "relate in some way or another to season four."

The first films listed? The Peanut Butter Solution, The Fisher King, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, You've Got Mail and Ordinary People.

The writers kept this up for about six months, listing everything from Hellraiser 2 to Billy Madison and more.

Netflix
Episode One

In November 2019, it was teased that the first episode of season four is titled, "Chapter One: the Hellfire Club." What exactly is the Hellfire club? We have some theories, but we guess we'll have to wait and see.

YouTube/Netflix
Hopper's Fate Revealed

For those who may need a refresher, it was unclear at the end of Stranger Things season three whether David Harbour's character Jim Hopper was still alive. By February 2020, Netflix released a teaser that showed a bald Hopper imprisoned in Russia.

Netflix
An "Epic" Season Awaits

On what fans can expect from season four, David Harbour told Deadline that "it's very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way." The leading man teased monsters, horror, scares and "great Indiana Jones-type action."

Additionally, fans can expect more of Hopper's backstory.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
An Expanding Ensemble Cast

Just when we thought the Stranger Things cast couldn't get more impressive, Netflix announced eight additional cast members in November 2020, including Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

Curtis Baker/Netflix
Eleven's Origin Story

In May 2021, a new teaser indicated that the origin story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will be explored more. At the start of the clip, a number of youngsters with closely cropped hair are seen playing with educational toys. Later, Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine), appears to be seen from the back as he walks in and says in a voiceover, "Good morning, children."

As Brenner continues to interact with the children, heavy breathing is heard as a camera pans to a door with an 11 on it. The clip comes to an end with the ominous doctor asking, "Eleven, are you listening?"

Jakeem Smith, Lifestyle Images ATL, Emily Lambert Photography, Courtesy of Netflix
The New Faces of Hawkins High

Four new faces joined the Stranger Things cast in June 2021, including Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd; Myles Truitt as Patrick, a basketball star at Hawkins; Grace Van Dien as another popular student, named Chrissy; and Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students.

Netflix
A 2022 Return

In August 2021, Netflix teased what's to come for the new season, including its return year. "See y'all in the upside down," Netflix noted in an Instagram caption. "Stranger Things returns in 2022."

