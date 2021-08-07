Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

In the wise words of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), "Friends don't lie." Although we haven't been outright lied to by Netflix, we did think season four of Stranger Things would arrive prior to 2022.

And it seems we aren't the only ones desperately counting down the days for the Duffer Brothers-created series to return. Case in point: One social media user, named Xavier, quipped that he could have the new season done by next week.

In response to this, Stranger Things star David Harbour joked on Instagram, "Ya boy Jim gonna bring the HEAT to 2022…(sorry, sorry). Go check out the sneak peek on every cast member's Instagram. Psyched to work with Xavier who is directing all episodes of season 5!"

Unfortunately for Harbour, some fans thought this was the actor confirming a fifth season of the show. He later clarified, "I can't believe I have to do this, but in the age of internet click bait nonsense…the season 5 reference is a joke referring to a comment made on @netflix page about how long the show takes to film that I thought was funny. "