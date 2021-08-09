8 Things Nina Agdal Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Like so many of us, Nina Agdal can't get enough of summer.
From outdoor workouts to farmers market visits, the model tries to take advantage of everything the season has to offer. At the same time, the fitness guru knows that summer can bring on plenty of temptation. So, how can you live a balanced lifestyle as the sun shines bright?
"With a friend or by yourself, start your day with a virtual workout in the morning sun or sign up for a tennis class to get some exercise in and challenge your learning skills," Nina suggested to E! News. "Add all the fresh fruits and vegetables that these hot summer months can make you crave. Explore new recipes and try new things!"
And after partnering with Kim Crawford Wines, Nina has a trick for when you feel thirsty. As she explained, "Go for the lighter (but just as delicious) alternatives when it comes to adult beverages. Kim Crawford Illuminate is bright and crisp, lighter in alcohol and great for a summer sunset with friends. These months should be fun! Give yourself some grace. Remember that every meal is an opportunity to nourish your body and that moving your body is a privilege and something we cannot take for granted."
Keep scrolling to see the affordable items Nina can't live without all year long.
Kim Crawford Illuminate Low-Cal Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
"A good glass of wine post work! After a long day of filming workouts, editing content, emails and meetings, I love listening to jazz and taking a warm shower followed by a thorough skincare routine. Kim Crawford's new low-ABV offering called Illuminate is the perfect addition to my moment of self-care. Sauvignon Blanc is my favorite!"
Bala 2lb Weights
"I love my Bala Bangles. All of my workouts for The Agdal Method can be done without any equipment whatsoever but adding the 2 lb. Bala weights really takes it up and notch and you can use them for arms as well, which is practical."
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds
"I always have these in my apartment or on the go in case I'm craving something sweet and crunchy…or if I'm feeling hangry (lol)."
Sakara Beauty Water Drops
"I bring my Sakara Beauty Drops with me everywhere and have them in my purse when traveling. Easy way to add those extra minerals to your water."
Goya Premium Chick Peas, Garbanzo Beans
"Having chickpeas in my cabinet is a must. Such a great plant-based source of fiber and protein and easy to add to any salad, add to a pan with spices or even make a vegan 'tuna' salad."
Koral Activewear
"Cute and comfortable activewear! Sometimes, all you need is a fun or colorful outfit to get you motivated for that workout. I truly think we can dress to how we want to feel (and act sometimes) so a good workout outfit that you feel GREAT in is worth getting."
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
"The Caudalie Elixir Spray is a favorite product of mine and has been for years. It's great before or after makeup/skincare routines or just throughout the day for a refreshing moment."
