8 Things Nina Agdal Can't Live Without

Like so many of us, Nina Agdal can't get enough of summer.

From outdoor workouts to farmers market visits, the model tries to take advantage of everything the season has to offer. At the same time, the fitness guru knows that summer can bring on plenty of temptation. So, how can you live a balanced lifestyle as the sun shines bright?

"With a friend or by yourself, start your day with a virtual workout in the morning sun or sign up for a tennis class to get some exercise in and challenge your learning skills," Nina suggested to E! News. "Add all the fresh fruits and vegetables that these hot summer months can make you crave. Explore new recipes and try new things!"