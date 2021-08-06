Comedian Tony Baker's Son Dead at 21 After Car Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Comedian Tony Baker is mourning the loss of his son, Cerain Baker, who was one of three individuals killed in a car crash on Aug. 3.

According to an Aug. 4 press release from the Burbank Police Department, authorities were called to the scene of a car crash at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday night. Upon arriving, the release stated, the police and paramedics determined that three passengers of a silver Volkswagen were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The press release said that a fourth passenger was taken to a local hospital with "serious injuries."

Additionally, a second vehicle was involved, but there was only one passenger, who was hospitalized with "serious injuries," according to authorities.

Investigators said they are investigating the crash after interviewing two passengers of a Mercedes Benz, who reported no injuries to the police. The press release stated that police believe the Mercedes Benz was "racing" the Kia when they collided with the Volkswagen.