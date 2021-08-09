Revisit All of the Jaw-Dropping Moments From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win

The Tokyo Olympic Games may be over, but the celebrations are just beginning.

For the past two weeks, the world has come together to watch the greatest athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. While the competition was fierce and history was made time and time again, many fans will continue talking about the jaw-dropping moments that left millions inspired.

For starters, Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the United States gymnastics team made America proud with their focus on mental health as well as their skills in various events. As for Caeleb Dressel, we're still in awe with how fast he swam to secure multiple gold medals.

And while the United States athletes gave viewers plenty of reasons to be impressed, credit also has to be given to countless others across the world. After all, it's more than notable that Great Britain's Sky Brown won a skateboarding medal at just 13 years old.