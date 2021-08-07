2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

8 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

Run don't walk to score these deals!

By Emily Spain Aug 07, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsFlash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Lululemon Weekend Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The best part of waking up on a weekend day? Shopping sales in bed!

While we were perusing Lululemon's site, we came across some fabulous finds in their We Made Too Much section! From biker shorts and hoodies to tank tops and bestselling leggings, there are so many insane deals to be had.

Below, we rounded up the hidden gems that we can't believe haven't sold out yet in the case you're looking for some shopping inspiration.

read
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 Activewear Deals: Zella, Alo, Adidas & More

Fast and Free High Rise Short

Warm weather calls for colorful biker shorts like these. Whether you wear these shorts to break a sweat or add on an oversized tee for an easy post-workout look, you'll look so stylish!

$68
$59
Lululemon

Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

Chances are you don't need a cozy hoodie at the moment, but you might as well stock up for the cooler fall months.

$128
$89
Lululemon

Trending Stories

1

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

2

See Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Matching Dresses

3

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

Nulux™ Racerback Cropped Run Tank Top

With sweat-wicking fabric, you can comfortably finish your long run without feeling drenched in sweat. Not to mention, the color is so fun.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Warm Down Jogger

Pair these joggers with a weekend morning at home and you have the ultimate combo!

$118
$89
Lululemon

Cashlu™ Knit Textured Wrap

This knit wrap will keep you cozy and stylish post-yoga class.

$148
$109
Lululemon

Fast and Free Tight

What a steal! These leggings will help you jump, run, squat or find your zen with ease.

$128
$99
Lululemon

Align™ Tank Top

A classic silhouette that will accentuate your waist and keep everything in place while you're working out? What more could you ask for!

$58
$29-$39
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant

We love the Align Pant and this floral print! The cult-favorite style has a buttery soft yet weightless feel that you will fall in love with.

$98
$79
Lululemon

Ready for more deals? Check out this weekend's best sales.

Trending Stories

1

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

2

See Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Matching Dresses

3

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

4

Belarusian Olympian Speaks Out After Seeking Asylum in Poland

5

Vanessa Bryant Settles "Disgraceful" Lawsuit With Mom Sofia Laine

Latest News

Go Inside Million Dollar Listing Steve Gold's NYC Penthouse

Big Deals Are Happening at Coach Outlet: Save Up to 70% Off

8 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Bennifer's Reunion Made Us Realize How Much We Miss These Couples

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 4

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements