Every Adorable Photo From Vanessa Bryant’s Italy Vacation With Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Vanessa Bryant treated her daughters to a lavish European vacation, spending July jetsetting to Croatia and the South of France. See the Bryant family's luxe pics from their latest stop in Italy.

Fun in the sun. 

Vanessa Bryant whisked her daughters NataliaBianka and Capri off to Europe for a vacation of a lifetime, with stops in Croatia, St. Tropez and the Italian coast. The mother of three revealed the sweet reason behind the luxe summer vacay on Instagram, writing that her late husband Kobe Bryant "allowed Natalia to go on a trip to Croatia with her class her senior year of high school but unfortunately the trip was cancelled due to COVID," so she opted to make it a special girls' trip instead.

"I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," Vanessa captioned. "It's beautiful!" 

Vanessa began sharing pics of the two week vacation on August 2 after returning home to Los Angeles. "The last 2 weeks in Europe were so nice," she gushed. "Loved getting to spend extra QT time with my girls. Photo Dump to follow....Croatia, France & Italy."

Vanessa Bryant & Ciara's Family Christmas Vacation

Former NBA player Pau Gasol's partner Cat McDonnell accompanied the Bryant family on the trip that "took Capri to Capri."

From making pizza with her daughters to sampling staple Amalfi Coast cocktail limoncello, Vanessa expertly planned the lavish vacation for her daughters. Check out some of the family's adorable pics for yourself!

Girls Trip

Vanessa and the girls are joined by Pau Gasol's partner Cat McDonnell on their tour across Europe.

Three Peas in a Pod

Natalia, Bianka and Capri pose in matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses as they take in the sights and sounds of Capri, Italy.

King’s Landing

Mama Bryant shared that Natalia was supposed to go on a trip to Croatia with her high school, but the coronavirus pandemic cancelled those plans. "I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," she wrote on Instagram. "It's beautiful!"

Bonjour

After taking in the sights of Croatia, the family traveled to France's coastal towns.

Foodies

Vanessa's numerous pictures of her food has her follower's stomachs growling.

Luxury Living

The girls stayed at the 150-year-old Antibes hotel, which is perched on the coast of the French Riviera.

Bon Appetit

Vanessa captioned one of her vacation pics, "We took Capri to Capri."

