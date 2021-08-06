2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Healthy" Co-Parenting Relationship

Six months after filing for divorce, a source exclusively tells E! News that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have worked to maintain a “healthy" co-parenting bond when it comes to their four children.

When it comes to their kids, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will always be a clique.
 
Although it's been a little less than six months since the couple filed for divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Clique" rapper have established a "healthy" co-parenting relationship, a source exclusively tells E! News. Case in point: Kim most recently showed her support of Kanye by attending both listening parties for his upcoming studio album, Donda, with their children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.
 
Explaining that things between the two have reached a pinnacle of "true friendship" over the past few months, a source close to the SKIMS founder tells E! News, "They have been communicating more and more." Referring to Kim's attendance at the "Jesus Is King" rapper's listening event on Aug. 5, the insider adds, "Kanye invited the family to come out to Atlanta again and they wanted to go and show their support."

For the mom of four, the source explains that ​Kim thinks it's important to remain as supportive as possible of her ex on behalf of their kids. "Kim wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen," the insider shared. "It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents," adding, "It's a huge priority for Kim and she's doing everything she can."

As for the pair's four children—who recently enjoyed a fun-filled museum date with their parents in July—a separate source revealed that they "love being involved" in the processes of their dad's latest projects.
 
"They love seeing their dad work and North especially has been loving all of his music events," the insider says. According to the source, since Kanye's latest album is completed, he's planning to spend some more time with his family. "Kanye hopes to be in LA [Los Angeles] more and will be seeing the kids more frequently," the source shares. "Kim is happy the dust has settled, and they are both in better places."

And although due to Kim's latest appearance, and Kanye's latest song lyrics have fans wondering about a possible reconciliation, the source confirms that the two are just good friends and co-parents. "There is still a lot of love there," the source says. "But there's no chance for a reconciliation romantically."

