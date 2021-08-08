Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's Wedding Survival Guide Is Full of Game-Changing, Affordable Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"You want to be the person who saves the day. You want to be able to step in and say, 'I got you. Don't fret. I am here for you.' You wanna be a hero," Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz shared during a recent Amazon Live broadcast. His BFF Tom Sandoval said, "I'm going to teach you how to be the best man or groomsman or bridesmaid."
Tom and Tom gave their wedding survival tips, tricks, and must-have products that are all available on Amazon. If you're already in a panic wondering how you'll use the restroom in your wedding gown, the Toms found a genius product that will relieve your worries. They also shared products to help with other potential wardrobe malfunctions, including safety pins that are white to perfectly blend in with a wedding dress. If you're nervous that your suit will wrinkle en route to the wedding, the Toms have a reliable solution for that too.
The Vanderpump Rules stars thought of all the problems that can occur during a big event and shared affordable solutions to make your lives easier so you can just have fun. Keep on scrolling to see their wedding survival kit must-haves and insights from Tom and Tom.
Bridal Buddy Wedding Gown Underskirt – As Seen on Shark Tank
Tom Sandoval shared, "I'm really excited about this. This is the Bridal Buddy. You put this underneath your dress and when you have to use the restroom, you tuck up your whole entire dress. This was on Shark Tank.
He added, "It has all different kinds of sizes to accommodate different wedding dress styles and sizes, some are longer, some are shorter. They're very adjustable and super convenient."
JBL FLIP 4- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"I think we can all agree that music is key at a wedding for keeping the morale boosted and the energy high, the vibrations high. You've got to have good music. And, you know what, have a little JBL speaker on hand," Schwartz insisted. Sandoval agreed, remarking, "You're gonna want that while you're getting ready."
Schwartz recommends having this on hand during wedding party photos, explaining, "You're gonna want to have some good jams playing. You want to keep the bride and groom happy and this is one of my favorites. It packs a serious punch, great bass, water-resistant, great battery. Everyone loves this thing. Everywhere we travel, we always bring it." This speaker has 38,900+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Mirrorvana Large Hand Mirror with Comfy Handle
"The reason why I like this big mirror is because when you're taking pictures, you're taking pictures that are gonna last a lifetime. It's just a nice confidence booster to be able to see yourself, and not with a little mirror, you can get a full view of yourself and you can do your touch-ups," Sandoval shared.
Arrid XX Ultra Clear Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray, Ultra Fresh 6 oz (Pack of 4)
"The last thing you want is to be smelling bad," Sandoval said, with Schwartz sharing that would be "a disaster." Sandoval added, "What's so great about this spray is that it's good for sharing. You don't have to make contact with somebody else's deodorant. You can keep this around. It works great for men and women. It goes on smooth and super clear."
Goando Sewing Kit- 206 Pieces
Tom Schwartz advised, "Someone's got to bring a sewing kit. That someone should be you. You're gonna be the hero." Sandoval elaborated, "We really like this one. It really does have it all, everything you would need. This is great for any color dress. They have clips here, thimbles, lots of needles, threads, two different sets of scissors. This is really a fully complete set."
Singer Black and White Safety Pins, Assorted Sizes, 25-Count
Tom Sandoval revealed, "I had these for Jax [Taylor] and Brittany [Cartwright]'s wedding. These really came in handy. We had an issue with a dress. Brittany had one later on that we used this for and we also used this to fix somebody's pants. A lot of the time, guys are wearing black. So, you have a black safety pin and you also have white for the bride's dress. These usually come in handy at the reception after people have been drinking and are letting loose."
He added, "They have all different sizes too, everything from big to small, and they look great and blend in." Schwartz promised, "You'll be happy that you have this if you're in a pinch."
Mr. Siga Lint Roller,Extra Sticky Lint Roller Pet Hair Remover with Easy Tear Sheets: 5-Pack (450 Sheets in Total)
Schwartz insisted, "You need a lint roller. Someone's gonna need it. For a bridesmaid kit, groomsmen kit, you should have a lint roller," with Sandoval interjecting, "especially if someone is wearing black." Schwartz emphasized, "Lint rollers are a must."
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes- 200 Wipes
Schwartz remarked, "Everybody needs Wet Ones. People are spilling. It's hot. It's sweaty," with Sandoval commenting, "You want to wipe your hands often."
Tide to Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen- 6 Count
"There is a 100% chance that someone will spill on their dress or their suit. It's happening," Schwartz said. Sandoval added, "You want to be the person who can get that out."
Vapon Topstick 1'X3'- 100 Count
"Do you guys know what Topstick is," Schwartz asked. Sandoval went on to explain, "It's known as a men's grooming tape because it was initially used for toupee. But, it also helps if you do happen to lose that button and don't have a sewing kit. Or for a lot of girls who are wearing low cut tops, this is way stronger than that tape you get at Victoria's Secret. This stuff is super strong. It works really great. You can cut them in half if you want a smaller size. This sticks really really well."
He even shared a little inside scoop, revealing, "I've hemmed pants with this last minute at a [Vanderpump Rules] reunion with this."
Silky Toes Women’s Velvet Foldable Ballet Flats
"At the end of the day you want to have these foldable ballet slippers. Bridesmaids, you're gonna want these," Schwartz shared. Sandoval added, "These are a great gift for the bridesmaids.These are definitely great. They're super super comfy, flexible."
Oil Blotting Sheets- Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues; 300 Sheets
Sandoval said, "Oil blotting sheets, I need these right now. These are awesome." Schwartz followed with "We're not gonna judge you if you pulled an all-nighter, but just have the oil blotting pads ready." Sandoval advised, "Just make sure you pat and don't wipe, especially if you have makeup on. Sometimes if you're too shiny they can't even edit it out of photos. You don't want that."
Bareminerals Barepro Concealer
Schwartz remarked, "You've got to have a good concealer on hand, guys, girls, everybody. Especially for the men, you've got to have some concealer on you." Sandoval shared that concealer is great to cover up red razor bumps after shaving, describing concealer as an "instant confidence booster."
Dageda Clear Eyebrow Setting Gel, 2 Pack
"Five years ago, I thought this was so unnecessary, I didn't need this, and it was over the top," Schwartz confessed, "Now, I have it in my travel bag, my backpack and I use it all the time.Let's talk about eyebrow gel. Unruly eyebrows are thing."
Sandoval said, "This is nice. It comes with two of them. I love this stuff. I use it all the time. It's also really good for a mustache. I use this every day, I'm not kidding."
RedOne Matte Hair Wax, Green
"This is one of our favorites. It's a matte hair wax. You don't want your hair to be shiny and greasy. This one has a nice amount of hold," Schwartz shared. Sandoval added, "It works on a lot of different hair types."
Meifan Rave Clack Large Folding Hand Fans
"Whether it's a wedding or a music festival, you've got to have one of these. They're foldable fans and they really move the air," Sandoval gushed before revealing, "At Jax and Brittany's wedding I had like six of these and people were like fighting over them." He likes this one because of its size, pointing out, "you can fan yourself and someone sitting next to you at the same time."
Sandoval advised shoppers, "Order them in bulk," with Schwartz emphasizing, "Get the big one, it's worth it." Sandoval concluded, "It makes a huge difference. These are super durable. They'll last long. Just don't lose them.'
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
"Bring a portable battery. This Anker one is great," Schwartz said, sharing, "You can fully charge your phone 2.5 times with this battery. It has universal compatibility with devices, it's sturdy, it's sleek, and it charges lightning fast. Just keep this in your backpack. Honestly, you should have two of these."
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss recently recommended this same charger in her list of travel essentials. It has 23,000+ 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer
Schwartz said, "Be the person who remembers to bring the mini steamer." Sandoval shared, "This is especially good for when you have those silky, satiny dresses or skirts. You really don't want to iron those."
10000mAh Rechargeable Portable Clip Fan
"This thing's awesome," Schwartz said. Sandoval divulged, "I bought one of these for Jax and Brittany's wedding and it actually is pretty powerful. I had a chair set up for Brittany and had this fan right there and she was able to sit down on a folding chair and just rest. You can just sit here with a golf umbrella over you and just be chilling taking a break, taking a quick 5-minute break in between shooting pictures."
It holds a charge for a really long time.
It's not big, it's the size of my hand- 2
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes- 96 Count
"You need disposable toothbrushes. They're by Colgate and we love these things," Schwartz said. Sandoval elaborated, "They come with the toothpaste on them. They're disposable. You can also pick things out of your teeth. This is great after dinner."
Amazon Brand Solimo Extra Comfort Mint Dental Floss, 40 M
"Get some floss. I like the Amazon brand one. It's a great deal, bestseller. You've got to get the mint," Schwartz said.
Bug Soother Spray Family Pack
Schwartz said, "Another thing that you might not think of is bug spray. I like this brand in particular, Bug Soother. At an outdoor wedding, there's gonna be bugs killing your vibes. This stuff is awesome."
Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray- Set of 5
Tom Schwartz declared, "These have changed my life. Poo-Pourri has given me the confidence to poop anywhere. I used to be poop shy, especially on a flight." Sandoval shared, "You spritz two sprays into the toilet, do your business, maybe another one for good measure, and give it a flush."
Schwartz described using these sprays as a "courtesy thing," adding, "And look at these, how svelte they are. When I go out to bars or clubs, I have one of these in my pocket just in case. It's my everyday pick of the day."
Aillovocol Camping Stool Portable Folding Stool
"This is awesome," Schwartz said. Sandoval revealed, "This I did have during Jax and Brittany's wedding," explaining, "Grooms get tired, brides get tired. They're gonna want to sit down and chill out. You can pull this thing out for the bride or groom to take a break. It fits nicely in the little bag it comes with. It's so small."
Ice Breakers Mints, Wintergreen- 8 Packs
"Everyone loves these. They're sugar-free. They work. I love these ones," Schwartz remarked.
Sock Amazing Unisex Premium Bamboo Fiber Socks Super Soft Crew 8 Pack
"Bring an extra pair of comfy, black socks," Sandoval suggested. Schwartz shared, "These are premium. These are bamboo, breathable, and super soft." Sandoval advised, "Always bring extra socks."
Zomake Golf Umbrella
"I highly recommend a golf umbrella. This will keep you from getting sun burned. It ventilates so it won't flip inside out when it's windy," Sandoval said.
ChapStick Moisturizer- 3 Pack
Schwartz shared, "We don't need to oversell this one. everyone knows ChapStick. This one in particular is awesome."
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
"This is what you're gonna put all your stuff in. This is your hero backpack," Schwartz said. Sandoval added, "This can slide on the back of your cooler's handle." This bag has 36,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Pack of 3, Trav
"Everyone knows Aquaphor. It's the best. It's a miracle cure for everything. You don't want to have a chapped butt. You can use Aquaphor for your lips or any rashes. This stuff is awesome. Aquaphor is the holy grail," Schwartz gushed.
This set has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Aquaphor was also recently recommended by Hailey Bieber, Kathryn Hahn, and Kron Moore.
Coleman Soft Cooler Bag
Schwartz promised, "You'll be hero if you show up with a cooler full of ice cold drinks on a hot day. This is one that we love. It's waterproof. It's got the handle on there." Sandoval shared, "It holds like 36 cans" and Schwartz pointed out, "It's got side pockets," which Sandoval said are great to hold extra cups or an umbrella.
If you're looking for more Amazon picks from Tom and Tom, check out these best-selling gadgets that will make your life easier (and more fun).