My 600-lb Life Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

TLC is remembering Gina Marie Krasley.

The reality TV star, who appeared on My 600-lb Life, passed away at her home in New Jersey surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 1, according to her obituary. She was 30 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Gina is survived by her wife Elizabeth Krasley, mother Cathy Devereux, sister Ali Samuels and brother-in-law Keith, all of who appeared on the show. She leaves behind her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, her dog Bubba and cat Daisy.

Now, her friends and family are remembering her infectious spirit and love of dance, which she shared with her 246K TikTok followers. "She started the 'dancing has no size limit' Tiktok trend," the obituary read, noting she also appeared in the 1998 film Walking to Waterline as a child, "and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children."