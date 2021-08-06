2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on the Bathing Debate

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and now Jake Gyllenhaal: The stars are speaking out on bathing—and they apparently have more in common when it comes to soap than we realized.

Watch: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Spark Bathing Debate

Who had bathing as a hot button topic on their 2021 bingo card? 

Apparently the subject is up for more debate than we realized this year, as evidenced by the string of stars unexpectedly weighing in with their habits. Now joining the perhaps too candid chatter? Jake Gyllenhaal

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he admitted to Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Sounds like he's on the same wavelength as Dax Shepard, who also went public with his stance on soap, or rather, the lack thereof. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he argued during a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. "It's insane."

His guests Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were seemingly in agreement. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," the actress told him. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for her husband, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher revealed. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Their limited soap philosophy extended to their two kids, daughter Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. "When I had children," Kunis recalled, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever." 

And it didn't stop there. "Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em," Kutched added. "Otherwise, there's no point."

