Chris Hemsworth & Gigi Hadid Hilariously React to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Relationship Milestone

Well, that took a while.

Ten years and three kids after their first date, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are finally "Instagram official." Or at least that's what Reynolds said when that Lively made it onto his IG feed following the glam couple's appearance at the Free Guy premiere.

"What a huge night for #FreeGuy," Reynolds captioned his August 4 post. "And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official. I know how important that was to her."

While this certainly isn't the first time Lively and Reynolds have trolled each another on social media (hello, they're basically pros!), it is the first time celebs like Gigi Hadid and Chris Hemsworth have commented played along.

"Ahhhh finally…!" Hadid joked. "I thought you'd already used up all your ‘premiere appearances' in The Contract."

Pal Hemsworth commented, "Congratulations @blakelively I'm still holding onto the dream that Ryan will make him and I instagram official as well."