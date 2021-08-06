Track Star Allyson Felix's Latest Olympics Win Cements Her Spot in History

Watch : Allyson Felix: Who Inspired the Olympian's "Fighter Spirit"?

Every Olympic medal is special, but this will likely be one Allyson Felix never forgets.

The 35-year-old athlete won the bronze in the women's 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Games on Aug. 6, making her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals. While Felix scored the third spot, Shaunae Miller-Uibo took home the gold medal for the event and Mariledy Paulino won the silver.

The record was previously held by Merlene Ottey, who has a total of nine medals with three silvers and six bronze. Felix is also now tied with Carl Lewis for most Olympic medals among all American track and field athletes.

In addition to her bronze, Felix has earned six golds and three silvers over the course of her career. She's competed in five Olympics, including the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and now the 2020 Games.

And her no. 1 fan is her 2-year-old daughter Camryn. "She's so into now into cheering, " Felix told Today. "'Go mama go! Run mama run!'"