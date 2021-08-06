2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Has a Release Date

After years of waiting, the fourth season of Stranger Things is one step closer to hitting our screens. Below, watch a brand new teaser of what's ahead for Netflix's beloved teens in Hawkins.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 06, 2021 1:25 PMTags
TVCelebritiesStranger Things
Watch: "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

It looks like things are getting stranger in Hawkins. 

After two very long years, the makers of Stranger Things have finally gifted fans a release date for Season 4...except that we'll have to wait another year to watch. Yes, the hit Netflix science fiction drama is slated to return to our screens in 2022. 

Along with the official release year, Netflix also dropped a new teaser and well, yes, Hopper (David Harbour) is alive! Cars are on fire? Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is underwater somewhere and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is being pulled away by men who look like agents. Naturally, we have more questions than answers, but that's par for the course when it comes to the world of Stranger Things

"See y'all in the upside down," Netflix teased in an Instagram caption. Honestly, we're already stressed out, but 100 percent ready to dive in. After all, it's been a long wait. 

 

photos
Stranger Things Season 3: Behind-the-Scenes of Summer in Hawkins

While the brand new teaser pulled back the curtains ever so slightly on what fans can expect as we go forward in the upcoming season, a previous teaser hinted that we'd also be getting a closer look at Eleven's past

Though the cast has to unfortunately be tight-lipped about what's to come, Gaten Matarazzo clued fans in to the terror that's apparently ahead. As he told host Jimmy Fallon, "I was reading it. I'm like, 'They're going for it this year. That's pretty cool!'"

Trending Stories

1

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

2

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Recall Ghosts at Playboy Mansion

3

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

Thanks to the teaser, fans also get a look at one of the new faces joining the cast, Grace Van Dien, who is slated to play Chrissy, the lead cheerleader with a dark secret. Since there's still plenty of time until 2022, catch up on all things Stranger Things—including all of the new faces headed for Hawkinshere!

Trending Stories

1

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

2

The Juiciest Moments From Kanye West's Latest Donda Album Event

3

Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Has a Release Date

4

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jessie J's Claim of How She Joined "Bang Bang"

5

An Update on Jesse Williams & the Other Departed Docs of Grey's

Latest News

Celebs React to Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Relationship Milestone

Track Star Allyson Felix's Olympic Win Cements Her Spot in History

Giddy up, Beyoncé's Ivy Park Rodeo Collection Is Dropping Soon

See Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Matching Dresses

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Says Discussing Childhood Trauma Made Her Ready For Kids

Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Has a Release Date

Dwayne Johnson's New Under Armour Collection is a Total Touchdown