Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Golden Hour's "New Meaning" After Going Through Divorce

Kacey Musgraves feels a bit differently about her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour after divorcing the man that inspired her magical love songs.

The performer tells Crack Magazine that she's "grappling" with the fact that she's "always going to have to sing Golden Hour for the rest of my life," even after divorcing her muse, Ruston Kelly, whom she doesn't explicitly name.

"I could choose to be an asshole to my fans and not sing it, but I don't wanna do that to people who come dying to hear a song that they love," she explains. "It's about finding a balance between giving someone the show that they want and respecting my heart too... and what I'm handling."

Not that it won't be difficult. She says, "I may have to disassociate a little bit when I'm singing the Golden Hour stuff."

But Kacey's also aware that she will "find new meaning in those songs." After all, she was in love with Ruston and knows "the magic and the feelings of that time don't have to die with that relationship."