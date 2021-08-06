Dwayne Johnson Scores a Fashion Touchdown With His New Under Armour Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The inspiration behind Dwayne Johnson's new Under Armour Collection? His failures.

The Jungle Cruise star dropped the latest installment of his Project Rock line with Under Armour this week featuring everything you need to look and feel your best on and off the field.

"As a man who's put his ‘hands in the dirt' the lesson I've learned on the gridiron have been invaluable. Not because of my successes, but because of my failures. Because of failure, my NFL dreams never came true," the actor explained in an Instagram post. "Because of failure, I am the hardest worker in the room. And because of failure, I've learned that the hard work will always begin and end, with me…. Sometimes it's the dreams that don't come true, that give us life's greatest lessons."