Jennifer Aniston Stands By Decision to Cut Off Un-Vaccinated Friends Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Cuts Ties With Unvaccinated People

If you want to be one of Jennifer Aniston's Friends, you've got to get the jab.

The Breakup actress recently told InStyle that her friend group is a bit smaller these days, mostly because she's cut out individuals who chose not to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. As she put it, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

She admitted it's a "tricky" situation, as she understands "everyone is entitled to their own opinion." However, Aniston also said she believes, "A lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Those comments sparked backlash from some corners of the Internet, particularly those who questioned why the 52-year-old star is concerned if she herself has been vaccinated.