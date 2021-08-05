Proof #RichKids of Beverly Hills' Dorothy Wang Will Be on Season 2 of Bling Empire

Welcome back to reality TV, Dorothy Wang.

On Wednesday, August 4, the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum was spotted filming for season two of Netflix's Bling Empire. In the new production pic, Wang was dressed to the nines as she donned a striking neon green shirt, classic blue jeans and crisp white top.

The former E! personality seemingly teased her new role on Instagram by sharing footage from a recent outing with season one Bling Empire star Jaime Xie. In the video shared to her Instagram story, Wang and Xie grabbed some goodies while shopping at Erewhon Market.

Wang captioned the post, "Back in our natural habitat."

The reality TV vet further hinted at her new gig by writing on an upload from Aug. 5, "I have a secret, can you keep it? Forgot to take the stickers off my bag shh don't tell."

What was even more telling? The post featured Wang wearing the same outfit mentioned above. According to an E! News source, Wang has been "having fun" as it's been a "really great" filming experience so far.