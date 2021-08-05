Megan Thee Stallion Details What It’s Like Being a Superstar Attending College

Watch : Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More Bring Their Fashion A-Game

It's Megan Thee College Student!

Megan Thee Stallion has previously revealed she's studying health administration at Texas Southern University, meaning the rapper's classmates can say they're pursuing their degrees alongside a three-time Grammy winner.

This week, Hot Girl Meg spoke with People about how school keeps her humble amidst her fame in the music industry.

"School has kept me grounded," the "Savage" star said on Thursday, Aug. 5.

"I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight," shared Megan, who is planning to graduate this fall.

In March, the 26-year-old artist told E! News she has been "working so hard" on her college papers. As she explained, "I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly. I can't wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents."