MyKirei by KAO's Famous Foam Soap Now Comes in a Paw Print Design

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

A few months ago, MyKirei by KAO's flower foam soap went viral on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, and now there's a paw print version!

Made with vitamin-C rich Japanese Yuzu fruit extract and soothing rice water, each pump of this soap will reveal a perfectly-shaped paw print while helping to nourish and clean hands. Additionally, parents can rest easy knowing the famous soap is pediatrician and dermatologist-tested!

If you're sold on this pawsome soap like we are, scroll below to shop it!