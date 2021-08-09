See Every Time Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Sizzled on the Red Carpet

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman"

It's clear their love hasn't Fade-d.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have flaunted their unprecedented red carpet style over the years, and the parents of two constantly prove their #CoupleGoals status. The stars of E!'s new series We Got Love Teyana & Iman will soon gives fans an inside look into their family life with the season premiere Wednesday, Aug. 18, but until then, let's revisit their iconic fashion choices over the years.

From Teyana's star-studded album listening party in June 2020 to the 2016 ESPYS honoring Iman's prolific NBA career, there isn't an A-list event that these two don't slay at. And better yet, Teyana knows that! Who needs to stay humble when you look that good?

"This pic deserves her own moment too," she captioned a July 9 solo snapshot from the Miami Fashion Week red carpet. "That's JUNIE & RUE'S MAMA!"

The Maxim "Sexiest Woman Alive" 2021 is humble too.