How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Feel About Taylor Swift Using Daughters' Names in Her Music

It's not every day you get name-dropped in a Taylor Swift song.

But James, Inez and Betty aren't just anyone—they're the lucky daughters of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So, when Taylor and her actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were writing the high school love song "betty" last year, whose names did they include in the lyrics? Of course, the three daughters of their close friends.

More than a year after the song dropped, Ryan spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about how he feels about his kids' names being included in her hit.

"The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly," the Free Guy actor shared on Thursday, Aug. 5. "She's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."

Like he said, Taylor's lyrics aren't about the real James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, nearly 2. In fact, her character James is a high school boy who breaks Betty's heart by cheating on her, and Inez is essentially the town gossip girl.