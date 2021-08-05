Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Saved In a Totally Unexpected Way

Watch : Jane Levy Didn't Expect 2021 Golden Globe Nomination

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist lives to sing and dance another day.

On Thursday, August 5, Deadline reported that the musical dramedy has been saved by Roku—but not in the way you may think. Apparently, the streamer is finalizing a deal with the canceled NBC series for a holiday movie with Jane Levy and fellow leads expected to return.

However, not all is lost for the series as, per the publication, a revival of the show may still occur depending on how the planned film performs. We're sure this is great news for fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, who were heartbroken when the series was canceled in June.

Nonetheless, Lionsgate, who produces the show, never gave up on finding Zoey a new home. Following the show's initial cancelation, Lionsgate said in a statement, "In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following."