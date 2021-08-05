How Britney Spears Is Trying to Expedite Removal of Jamie Spears as Conservator

Watch : Britney Spears Files to Replace Father Jamie Spears as Conservator

Britney Spears' new legal team is taking additional steps to remove Jamie Spears as the singer's conservator.

In court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 5, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed an application for an order to move up the Sept. 29 hearing date on the petition to remove Jamie as conservator of the estate.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," Britney's attorney claimed in court documents. "Ms. Spears' emotional health and well-being, must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears' continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears' best interests, health and well-being, and that his prompt removal—or, at the very least, his immediate suspension—is ‘critical' at this juncture."

Britney's legal team went on to write that "the time has come for Mr. Spears' reign to end."

E! News has reached out to Jamie's legal team for comment and has not heard back.