How Vampire Diaries' Fans Forced Ian Somerhalder's Character to be Rewritten

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

We may have The Vampire Diaries fans to thank for Damon's transformation from resident bad guy to lovable hero.

This revelation came about as co-creators Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec looked back on the glib vampire's redemption story for an episode of EW's Binge: The Vampire Diaries. Per the TV producers, they worked hard at perfecting the cocky voice of chaos-loving Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder.

Yet, the duo may've made Damon too charming as the season one villain soon became a fan favorite, which became a problem for the TVD team. "We can't have a lovable villain," Williamson recalled. "That's great and that's a fan-favorite character, but that doesn't bring you real storytelling and real stakes."

Plec expressed a similar sentiment, adding, "We had this magnificent villain who could do no wrong in the eyes of the audience and we thought, 'Let's give him something really wrong that is unforgivable so we can buy ourselves another year of Damon as the villain and Stefan as the hero.'"