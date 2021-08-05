Have Things "Settled" With Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's Feud? Sutton Says...

Watch : "RHOBH" Sutton Stracke Talks Erika Girardi, Dating Rules & More

In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is "sleeping with one eye open" amid her ongoing feud with co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

She's just joking though...right?

Sutton gave a playful update on where things stand with Crystal during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 5, following a series of confrontations on RHOBH.

"I think we're cool," Sutton explained. "Things settled, so that's good. It's always nice when the dust settles and you can get along with the girls because you don't want the personalities to clash so much that the group can't get along, because that's disrupted."

However, the dust certainly hasn't settled with all of Sutton's cast mates. Fans saw Erika Jayne snap at Garcelle Beauvais after she inquired about Erika getting calls from estranged husband Tom Girardi amid their ongoing divorce and legal trouble.

"It kind of came out of nowhere," Sutton admitted about the tense conversation shown in the Aug. 4 episode. "It was calm, and then all of a sudden, it erupted. We just wanted to have our tacos, shopping and tacos. It seemed normal, but apparently that was not the case."