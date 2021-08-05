Turquoise Miami, Mother of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter, Disputes Report About 4-Year-Old's Cause of Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell, has slammed a report about the alleged cause of the 4-year-old girl's death.

She had announced on Instagram this past weekend that the toddler had died, without elaborating or disclosing any possible pre-existing health conditions. And on Thursday, Aug. 5, TMZ reported that, according to her death certificate, Lauren died in late June at her Georgia home from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. Hours later, Turquoise took to her Instagram Story to slam the report.

"This is what y'all people do for fun. F--k all y'all," Turquoise wrote. "Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK! HOW DARE Y'ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD'S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY. THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN'T BACK YET."