Bill Gates Reflects on Divorce From Wife Melinda and "Mistake" of Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

Regrets, Bill Gates has a few.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist reflected on his recent divorce and past controversial contact with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a relationship he called a "huge mistake."

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—one of the world's biggest private charities, announced on Twitter in May that they planned to end their 27-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized on Monday, Aug. 2.

"That's definitely a very sad milestone," Gates told Cooper. "I mean, Melinda is a great person, and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness. We are communicating and working at the foundation. And so that partnership, we're going to try and continue."

He continued, "Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better. We've always enjoyed our work together. You know, two of us can go out and work with leaders and help build the organization. So you know, that would be definitely the best thing for the foundation."