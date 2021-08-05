Code Red: Breaking Down the Hidden Messages in Taylor Swift's Puzzling Video

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Taylor Swift, look what you made us do.

The superstar singer is back with another cryptic puzzle for fans to decode. On August 5, T.Swift took to social media to tease upcoming songs from her re-recorded Red album, posting an image of a vault along with a series of seemingly random (but obviously not random) letters. "*presses post* *cackles maniacally*," she captioned the video. Swift also noted the post's level of difficulty as "casually cruel in the name of being honest," a reference to her hit Red track "All Too Well."

After seeing the Grammy winner's video, Swifties went to work on the word scramble and pieced together Phoebe Bridgers' name, a hint that the duo collaborated on the upcoming album. As one fan put it, "taylor swift and phoebe bridgers joining forces to give us the sad girl autumn we deserve sounds about right."

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the name "Stapleton" in the word jumble, a reference to country star Chris Stapleton. "I will simply not be able to go on if there is a Chris Stapleton duet," one Twitter user wrote in response to the revelation. "My heart will actually explode." Given Red was Swift's final country album before crossing over into pop music, having a Stapleton duet would be a nod to her roots.