Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Estranged Dad Todd's Post About Her Divorce

Watch : Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus

Lindsie Chrisley has the mic.

After Todd Chrisley's estranged oldest daughter announced her divorce from longtime husband Will Campbell, the reality patriarch shared a cryptic enough message on Instagram that fans suspected he was speaking about his firstborn, when he wrote about being "here" for someone. A week later, during the newest episode of her podcast with Kail Lowry, Coffee Convos, Lindsie addressed the Instagram post in question.

"As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that," she began, reading a pre-written statement. "We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder."

"Along with processing sharing something that is so personal with the world," she continued, "it was brought to my attention that there was a post made by my dad on Instagram."

While she did not specify exactly what she was referring to—and noted that she is blocked, so she wouldn't be able to see it—it's possible Lindsie was referencing a picture Todd shared of a backyard facing water. "I'm here. I love you," he wrote in the caption.

"Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries's [sic] to harm you or your reputation. I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I'm sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"