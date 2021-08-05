Brooks Laich Debuts Romance With Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir With a Sweet Kiss

Did Brooks Laich really think we'd simply skate by this PDA?
More than a year after his split from Julianne Hough, the former NHL player has taken his romance with CrossFit star Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir public. On August 1, Laich—wearing a jersey in support of the Icelandic athlete—was seen giving Davíðsdóttir a congratulatory kiss after she competed in the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
"This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined," Laich gushed on Instagram. "So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching - bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!"
Needless to say, Davíðsdóttir is pleased with her new cheerleader, replying, "THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always."
Post competition, the duo jetted off to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, giving fans another peak into their relationship with their Instagram snaps. "Breakfast with a view," he shared with a view of the ocean. Meanwhile, Davíðsdóttir posted a bikini snap taken by her new man.
"Kicking off this off-season in a place I have been dreaming of coming for yeeeeeeeears," she captioned the pic, "ALOHA HAWAII @brookslaich."
Laich's new romance with Davíðsdóttir comes over a year after he and the Dancing With the Stars pro announced their separation in May 2020, ending their three-year marriage. Hough officially filed for divorce in Nov. 2020 after attempting a reconciliation.
"She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married," a source told E! News at the time. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life."
Now, it seems both Hough and Laich are moving on after their break-up. In January, Hough was spotted out multiple times with actor Ben Barnes. According to a witness, the duo seemed "very flirty" during an ice cream outing to Salt & Straw in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.