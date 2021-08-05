Kourtney Kardashian Is Nearly Nude in Bathroom Pic With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

Kourtney Kardashian clearly thinks that boyfriend Travis Barker is a cut above.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 4 to share a carousel of photos, including a nearly nude pic of herself sitting in the bathroom while Travis stands behind her. In the photo, Kourtney is wearing a dark robe, although "wearing" is a strong term, since one side of it has fallen off her shoulder, leaving only her dangling hair to cover up her right breast.

For the caption, Kourtney wrote, "Ten days of quarantine …" However, she did not specify why she was quarantining or whether this was just a joke, and E! News has reached out the star's rep for further clarification.

Additionally, it's unclear when exactly Kourtney took this selfie of her hair covering her breast, although it seems likely to have been taken at the time that Travis recently cut her hair. On July 30, she shared an image to her Instagram Story of her shorn locks laying on the ground, adding the message, "haircuts by @travisbarker." She included this same photo in her new carousel.