Olivia Rodrigo Shares Latest Thoughts on Courtney Love's Accusation of Copying Her Album Cover

After Courtney Love's recent incendiary post on social media, Olivia Rodrigo shared her latest reaction to criticism of her much-debated promotional photo.

Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the memorable 2021, and she's managing to find the good in any situation she encounters. 

In a GQ interview published online on Wednesday, August 4, the 18-year-old "good 4 u" singer offered her latest reaction to Hole vocalist Courtney Love's recent criticism. Last month, Courtney posted about the promotional image for the singer's Sour Prom concert film and called it out for allegedly copying Hole's cover of their 1994 album Live Through This.

The GQ reporter wrote about Olivia, "She deflects certain topics with the ease of Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix—if he had been doing that since he was 12. This includes the accusations of plagiarism leveled at her by Courtney Love."

This piece then quoted Olivia as saying, "To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist." The article did not offer further clarification from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series about her thoughts on the flap.

Back on July 24, Courtney posted Olivia's image and referenced her own album cover, both of which center on a prom queen holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a tiara and sporting streaked mascara.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

"Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo," Courtney captioned the since-deleted post. 

This led Olivia to comment at the time, "Love u and live through this sooooo much." For her part, Courtney quipped in response, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note [winking face emoji]."

