Olivia Rodrigo Shares Latest Thoughts on Courtney Love's Accusation of Copying Her Album Cover

Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the memorable 2021, and she's managing to find the good in any situation she encounters.

In a GQ interview published online on Wednesday, August 4, the 18-year-old "good 4 u" singer offered her latest reaction to Hole vocalist Courtney Love's recent criticism. Last month, Courtney posted about the promotional image for the singer's Sour Prom concert film and called it out for allegedly copying Hole's cover of their 1994 album Live Through This.

The GQ reporter wrote about Olivia, "She deflects certain topics with the ease of Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix—if he had been doing that since he was 12. This includes the accusations of plagiarism leveled at her by Courtney Love."

This piece then quoted Olivia as saying, "To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist." The article did not offer further clarification from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series about her thoughts on the flap.