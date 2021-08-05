2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Barbie Collaborations of the Summer

Barbie is having a moment right now, and we're here for it!

By Emily Spain Aug 05, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Best Barbie Collabs of the Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Summer 2021 will go down as a Barbie Girl Summer!

Between serving as a fashion icon, inspiring the masses, and dropping collections left and right, Barbie has been booked and busy over the past few months. Although our summer has been a lot more tame than hers, we're keeping busy obsessing over Barbie's collaborations with brands like Stoney Clover Lane, ColourPop, Lele Sadoughi and L*Space.

Whether you're a makeup lover, going back to school soon or love to play dress up, there are so many new ways to channel the iconic doll in your daily life.

Below, we rounded up the best Barbie collabs of the summer that you don't want to miss!

read
This Summer's Most Exciting Swimwear Collabs

Funboy x Malibu Barbie

To say we are obsessed with Funboy's collab with Malibu Barbie would be an understatement. We've been floating on this colorful jet plane all summer and will probably keep doing so into the fall months. Plus, you can splash around in this mini inflatable pool and convertible.

$99
Jet $80
Funboy
$59
Pool $47
Funboy
$99
Convertible $89
Funboy

Stoney Clover Lane x Barbie

Although most of Stoney Clover Lane's collaboration with Barbie sold out within hours of its launch, you can still score a few of the styles like this super cute mini backpack and limited-edition Barbie doll. In honor of the launch, Stoney Clover Lane is donating 1,500 dolls to Baby2Baby!

Mini Backpack $178
Stoney Clover Lane

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

3
Exclusive

Has Farrah Abraham Gotten an Apology From Chrissy Teigen? She Says...

Chi x Malibu Barbie

Have you seen a cuter flat iron? Chi's powerful flat iron and triple barrel deep waver got a colorful upgrade thanks to Barbie, aka the woman who first showed us what #hairgoals meant.

$100
Ulta

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie

Lele Sadoughi, known for her celeb-loved knotted headbands, teamed up with fashion icon Barbie for the cutest collab featuring embellished headbands, earrings, bucket hats and sunglasses for women and children. We can't get over how incredible this headband is!

$195
Lele Sadoughi

Malibu Barbie® × L*Space Kyslee One Piece Swimsuit

Come on Barbie, let's go swimming! This pink swimsuit is what swimwear dreams are made of thanks to a luxe shimmer fabric, front-twist detail and cutout design.

 

$198
L*Space

ColourPop x Malibu Barbie

Get Malibu Barbie's glow with her collab with ColourPop! The beauty icon teamed up with the beloved beauty brand to launch must-have lipsticks, colorful palettes, highlighters, and of course, a heart-shaped handheld mirror.

Set $83
ColourPop

Barbie x Blue Sky

Get organized for school or going back to the office with these super cute Barbie-approved planners and calendars!

$20
Blue Sky

ModCloth x Barbie The Ultimate Muse Embroidered Cardigan

Last but not least, we love every piece in the ModCloth x Barbie collection! The retro-inspired styles scream summertime and can be dressed up or down. Not to mention, they're available in sizes XS-4X.

$75
ModCloth

Another collab we're loving? Netflix's Outerbanks collection with Volcom.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

3
Exclusive

Has Farrah Abraham Gotten an Apology From Chrissy Teigen? She Says...

4
Exclusive

See Kris Jenner Get Emotional After Selling Famed KUWTK Home

5

Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert

Latest News

The Best Barbie Collaborations of the Summer

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Reaction to Courtney Love's Copying Claim

Here Are the Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge

J.P. & Ashley Are Latest Bachelor Nation Couple to Go Separate Ways

Jeopardy! Host Search Winds Down as Front-Runner Emerges

Brody Jenner Meets Kaitlynn Carter’s Boyfriend for the First Time

Jameela Jamil Says Addison Rae’s New Movie Looks “F--king Terrible”