Ashley Tisdale Has Disney Alum Selena Gomez’s Back After Kidney Transplant Joke

Ashley Tisdale is not letting anyone shade her Disney Channel fam. The High School Musical star slammed The Good Fight's joke about her friend Selena Gomez in a scathing Instagram Story.

By Elana Rubin Aug 04, 2021 11:43 PM
Look like Selena Gomez can always count on the House of Mouse to back her up!

Her fellow Disney Channel alum, Ashley Tisdale, took to her defense after a joke about Selena's 2017 kidney transplant aired on the Paramount+ show, The Good Fight

Ashley wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 4: "It's sad to me that when a celebrity decides to share their story, especially difficulties with their health, writers have decided to turn that into a joke in multiple shows?!"

The High School Musical star was likely referencing how Selena's kidney transplant was the subject of a joke in ​not one, but two shows. The Saved by the Bell reboot in November 2020 also made mention of the singer's condition.

She continued, "It takes courage to come out and let people in to what you are personally going through and in turn making that persons journey into a joke."

The blonde star fired back, "Maybe go back to school to come up with something clever and actually funny."

Selena herself also vocalized her distaste with the joke.

The "Wolves" singer tweeted and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

But, she expressed her gratitude to her supporters for speaking up for what's right: "My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU." The former Disney star shared a link to sign up to be an organ donor as well.

Selena's friend Francia Raísa was luckily a match for her back in 2017, when the singer needed a transplant due to lupus.

