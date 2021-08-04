2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Justin Bieber Is Sorry for Supporting Morgan Wallen's Music After N-Word Scandal

First he complimented Morgan Wallen’s latest country album, then Justin Bieber swiftly issued a public apology to his followers, saying he doesn’t “support or tolerate” discrimination.

Justin Bieber may not be the biggest fan of this country singer after all.

Earlier this week, Bieber reportedly posted a screenshot on social media of Morgan Wallen's latest project, Dangerous: The Double Album, with the message, "Love this album."

But soon after delivering his positive review, the pop star learned about Wallen's controversial past, leading him to change his tune.

"I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments," Bieber wrote on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4. "As you know, I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea. I sincerely apology to anyone I offended."

Back in February, Wallen made headlines after video surfaced of the singer using the N-word during a night out with friends. After making a public apology, the 28-year-old artist was declared ineligible for the annual ACM Awards. His record label Big Loud also suspended his contract.

In October 2020, Wallen also found himself in controversy after partying amid the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday Night Live would later nix his scheduled performance after breaking COVID-19 protocol. 

According to Bieber, this week's experience reminded him of times in his life when he used inappropriate language. And although the Grammy winner says he personally has made progress, he still "has a long way to go."

"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny," he wrote on Instagram. "I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life, but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n word. This brings those painful memories back up." 

Bieber continued, "I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person. I know that I have apologized for this before, but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue, I believe it's important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is." 

Earlier this year, Bieber used his voice for good when he teamed up with Ariana Grande to release a track called "Stuck With U" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 4, the First Responders Children's Foundation announced that proceeds donated from the song have now surpassed $3.5 million. The amount will directly impact thousands of first responder families all across the United States. 

