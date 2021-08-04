2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Living Their Best Lives on Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck, as well as other celebs, have been spotted traveling in Italy in recent weeks. See pics of the stars on their vacays.

By Corinne Heller Aug 04, 2021 10:45 PMTags
Jennifer LopezAngelina JolieVacationBen AffleckCelebrities
Watch: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pack on PDA in Italy

Ciao America!

Several U.S. celebs have been spotted vacationing in Italy in recent weeks. Included among them is Angelina Jolie, who was spotted with her children in Venice. On her trip to Italy, the Oscar winner was also joined by married artists JR and Prune Nourry.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck spent some time on the Italian island of Capri. Their visit followed a romantic trip to the South of France, where they celebrated her birthday and appeared to re-create scenes from her 2002 music video "Jenny From the Block." Also during their European vacay, J.Lo shared her first Instagram photo of Ben—a steamy PDA pic.

"They are very happy together and had an amazing week," a source told E! News on Monday, Aug. 2. "They spent as much time together as they could this summer and now will be getting back to work."

Additionally, Nicky Hilton was recently photographed in Capri, as were engaged couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. This past weekend, the "Firework" singer performed at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event on the island.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Who else was spotted in Capri recently? Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who recently made their romance Instagram official in a way that appeared to have been inspired by a certain other star.

"The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned her big reveal.

Jason later told E! News, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

See photos of celebs living their best lives on vacation in Italy:

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

3

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie

The Eternals and her children visited the city of Venice. She also enjoyed a luxury train ride through Europe with friends.

Photopix/GC Images
Nicky Hilton

The socialite sports a laid-back ensemble as she goes on a walk in Capri.

Photopix/GC Images
Karolina Kurkova

The model traveled to Capri to attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event.

Photopix/GC Images
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

Dog duty! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor takes his furry friend, Buddy, on a walk on the Italian island of Capri. Orlando joined on the trip by fiancée Katy Perry.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim

It seems rather fitting the Selling Sunset stars announced their romance while traveling in the romantic country.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma
Katy Perry

The singer lives out her "Teenage Dream" at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

We cannot get Enough of these photos from Bennifer's latest romantic getaway.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

When in Rome!

Ivan Romano/GC Images
Ciara & Russell Wilson

The picture-perfect couple steps out in style for a walk along the piazza.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

The reality star tours the historic site where Lizzie McGuire and Isabella embarrassed Paolo. It also happens to be where the gladiators fought.

BACKGRID
Heather Graham

The Hangover actress strikes a pose at the Italian Sardinia Festival in Cagliari.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

Baby V channels Angelina Jolie in this seductive dress.

Luca Zanon/Awakening/GC Images
Ciara & Russell Wilson

This photo of the football star and singer make us want to "1, 2 Step" our way onto the next flight to Italy.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The model pair make for quite the handsome couple while enjoying the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical actress proves that all that glitters really is gold.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud

2

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

3

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior

4

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

5

Miley Cyrus Extends a Helping Hand to DaBaby Following LGBTQ+ Remarks

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Enjoy Vacations in Italy

Miley Cyrus Extends a Helping Hand to DaBaby Following LGBTQ+ Remarks

10 Face Mask Chains to Up Your Style Game

Exclusive

Has Farrah Abraham Gotten an Apology From Chrissy Teigen? She Says...

Shopbop's Curated Amazon Collection Is Timeless, Chic & Affordable

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8 Million for Breach of Contract

Christina Haack Nips "Rude" Comments About Boyfriend Josh in the Bud